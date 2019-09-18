MOVES-Jean-François Baralon leaves Natixis IM for Dorval

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) on Wednesday said Jean-François Baralon had been appointed chief executive officer of Dorval Asset Management, one of its asset management affiliates.

The asset management arm of Natixis said Baralon would start in his role on Oct. 3. He was previously executive managing director at Natixis Investment Managers International in charge of distribution for France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Geneva and Monaco.

He will be replaced by Estelle Castres and Babk Abrar, who have been named as co-heads of Natixis Investment Managers International’s French division. (Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Richard Lough)