Natixis books 260 mln euros revenue loss in Q4 as bets in Asia turn sour

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis said on Tuesday it will book a 260 million euros ($295.44 million) revenue loss from Asian stock derivative operations carried out during the fourth quarter.

The company said it expects its revenue in the fourth quarter will fall to 2 billion euros down from 2.25 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

The bank didn’t specify the impact of the loss on its net profit during the quarter.

Natixis said the revenue loss is a one-off event and added it will stick to all its financial goals, including the 60 percent dividend payout ratio.

The bank also said it still plans to pay a 1.5 billion euro special dividend from the sale of businesses related retail banking to its parent bank BPCE. ($1 = 0.8800 euros)