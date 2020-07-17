Company News
July 17, 2020 / 4:01 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

BPCE says not intending to file draft tender offer on Natixis shares

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French co-operative lender BPCE said on Friday that it did not intend to file a tender offer for Natixis shares after a media report said that it had explored buying the 30% of Natixis SA it does not already own.

“Following recent press rumours, BPCE indicates that it does not intend to file a draft tender offer on the Natixis shares, it being reminded that BPCE regularly conducts strategic analysis on possible changes in the organisation of the group,” BPCE said in a statement.

The Financial Times had earlier reported that the deal was at an early stage and that other options were also being considered with no guarantee that a bid for Natixis shares would occur. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below