BPCE says not intending to file draft tender offer on Natixis shares

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French co-operative lender BPCE said on Friday that it did not intend to file a tender offer for Natixis shares after a media report said that it had explored buying the 30% of Natixis SA it does not already own.

“Following recent press rumours, BPCE indicates that it does not intend to file a draft tender offer on the Natixis shares, it being reminded that BPCE regularly conducts strategic analysis on possible changes in the organisation of the group,” BPCE said in a statement.

The Financial Times had earlier reported that the deal was at an early stage and that other options were also being considered with no guarantee that a bid for Natixis shares would occur. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish)