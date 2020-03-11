Hot Stocks
March 11, 2020 / 11:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Natixis shares hit by renewed concerns over H20 division

2 Min Read

(Adds Natixis no comment and detail)

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Shares in French bank Natixis slumped on Wednesday, missing a broader rebound on European stock markets as traders cited renewed concerns over Natixis’ H20 Asset Management division.

Natixis shares were down by around 6% in early session trading - underperforming a 1.7% rise on Paris’ SBF-120 equity index and a 2.4% rise on the STOXX European 600 Banks index.

Traders and fund managers cited a Financial Times article which said the bank’s H20 unit had been hit by the recent wild swings on financial markets.

“It’s linked to the news of losses on H20,” said a Paris-based fund manager.

Natixis declined to comment.

The London-based H20 division suffered outflows in June last year following concerns over a key fund’s liquidity and governance, although it had since staged a recovery.

According to its website, H20 had around $34 billion of assets under management at the end of 2019. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Louise Heavens and Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below