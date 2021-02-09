UPDATE 2-Shares in French bank Natixis suspended

(Adds no response from BCPE or Natixis, background)

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Natixis have been suspended ahead of a statement, the French bank said on Tuesday.

The stock closed up by 6.9% on Feb. 8, with traders citing speculation over possible restructuring and dealers buying the stock in anticipation of decent results from Natixis due this week.

Traders also cited an article from Bloomberg News that French bank BPCE SA was in advanced talks about a potential offer to buy out minority shareholders of Natixis.

BPCE, which holds around 70% of Natixis, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Natixis also did not reply when asked for comment.

Natixis shares plummeted in March 2020 following the onset of COVID-19, shedding more than 50% compared to where they were at the start of the year, as the pandemic hit.

After posting two quarterly losses the bank axed CEO Francois Riahi citing “strategic differences” and replaced him with Nicolas Namias, head of group finance and strategy at BPCE.

Namias at the time he was appointed played down reports BPCE might buy the bank out, and was due later this week to announce a strategic review of the business.

Natixis has also spent much of the past 18 months dealing with a scandal and outflows at H20, a boutique fund management business it owned, before confirming this month that it would sell the business to its management team.