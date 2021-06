PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - A French court ruled on Thursday that Natixis was guilty, in a court case related to subprime exposures, and it also imposed a fine of 7.5 million euros ($8.95 million) on the French bank.

$1 = 0.8377 euros Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.