MOVES-Natixis names van Essche global head of restructuring and workout

NEW YORK, May 10 (LPC) - Natixis has named John-Charles van Essche the global head of restructuring and workout.

van Essche will take on his new role starting June 1 following the retirement at the end of the month of Carol Le Chevallier, according to a spokesperson for Natixis.

In his new role, van Essche will be based in Paris and report to Anne-Christine Champion, global head of distribution and portfolio management.

van Essche is currently the head of restructuring and workout Americas, as well as the head of runoff-New York, the spokesperson said.

He previously worked at Credit Agricole and Barclays.

The bank has made some additional moves recently, announcing on Wednesday that it had named Kevin Alexander deputy chief executive officer of Natixis corporate and investment banking, Americas. Last week it named Michael Moravec head of investment banking, Americas. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)