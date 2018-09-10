National Bank of Oman hires banks for new dollar bond issue

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Monday.

The Omani lender has hired Bank ABC, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, National Bank of Oman and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the potential deal. Meetings with investors in Asia, the Middle East and Europe will begin on September 12, according to the document.

The bank has also announced a tender offer for its outstanding $600 million notes maturing in October 2019, with Citi and Crédit Agricole CIB appointed as global coordinators of the tender offer. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)