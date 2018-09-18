FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 18, 2018 / 12:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

National Bank of Oman set to issue $500 million bond

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman, rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BB+ by Fitch, is selling $500 million of five-year bonds, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The senior, unsecured notes offer investors a spread of 270 basis points over mid-swaps. Orders for the deal topped $1.2 billion, the document showed.

Bank ABC, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, National Bank of Oman and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint bookrunners for the transaction, which is expected to price later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.