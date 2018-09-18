National Bank of Oman set to issue $500 million bond

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman, rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BB+ by Fitch, is selling $500 million of five-year bonds, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The senior, unsecured notes offer investors a spread of 270 basis points over mid-swaps. Orders for the deal topped $1.2 billion, the document showed.

Bank ABC, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, National Bank of Oman and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint bookrunners for the transaction, which is expected to price later on Tuesday.