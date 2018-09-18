FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 5:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

National Bank of Oman starts marketing 5-year dollar bond

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - National Bank of Oman started marketing a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bond with an initial price guidance set in the high-200-basis-points area over mid-swaps, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The senior unsecured bond is expected to be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million.

Bank ABC, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, National Bank of Oman and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint bookrunners for the transaction, which is expected to price later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
