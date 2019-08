TORONTO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada reported a 6.9% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by growth across all its businesses, including personal and commercial lending.

Net income rose to C$608 million ($458.00 million), or C$1.66 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from C$569 million, or C$1.52 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3275 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)