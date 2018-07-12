FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
July 12, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Trump did not threaten to leave NATO, Macron says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Donald Trump did not directly threaten to leave the NATO security alliance during a summit on Thursday.

Some news agencies reported the U.S. president had threatened to pull out of the 70-year-old alliance over frustration with member states’ lack of commitment to agreed goals including spending 2 percent of GDP on defence.

But Macron said no direct threat was issued. NATO sources said that while Trump warned that the U.S. could “go it alone” if others didn’t step up, it fell short of a direct threat to formally withdraw.

Writing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.