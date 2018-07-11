NATO allies vow to meet spending targets after Trump criticism

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - NATO leaders declared their “unwavering commitment” to agreed defence spending targets at a summit on Wednesday and stressed concerns over threats posed by Russia, Iran and North Korea.

In a clear nod to criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump that NATO partners were spending too little on defence, the military alliance said in a summit statement: “We are committed to improving the balance of sharing the costs and responsibilities of alliance membership.”

NATO allies voiced concerns over Russia’s recent activities, saying they had reduced stability and security and said they “stand in solidarity” with British assessment that Russia was to blame for a nerve agent attack in the British city of Salisbury.

The alliance also agreed to invite Macedonia to begin accession talks to join NATO. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Phil Stewart in Brussels Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel)