FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 11, 2018 / 3:00 PM / a day ago

Germany's Maas: "we are not prisoners" of Russia, nor the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas shot back at U.S. President Donald Trump’s accusation that Berlin was “captive” to Russia on Wednesday, saying “we are not prisoners” of Moscow or Washington.

“We are not prisoners, neither of Russia nor of the United States,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels. “We are one of the guarantors of the free world and that will stay that way.”

He added that Berlin plans an increase in defence spending of 80 percent by 2024, saying “that is of such a magnitude that it should be recognised.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alissa de Carbonnel Editing by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.