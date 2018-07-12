FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says Iran treating U.S. with more respect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Iran to call him one day with an offer to allay U.S. security concerns, saying Tehran was treating Washington with much more respect after he pulled the U.S. out of a nuclear deal.

“They’re treating us with much more respect right now than they did in the past,” Trump told reporters after a summit of NATO leaders in Brussels.

“I know they’re having a lot of problems and their economy is collapsing. But I will tell you this: at a certain point they’re going to call me they’re going to say ‘Let’s make a deal’. They’re feeling a lot of pain right now.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Robin Emmott)

