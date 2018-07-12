Germany must do more, says Merkel after 'intense' NATO summit

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel told NATO allies that Germany must do more in terms of defence spending during a “very fundamental” discussion at a NATO summit on Thursday where U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on his partners.

“We had a very intense summit,” Merkel told reporters, adding that Trump had demanded a change in the burden sharing within the alliance but in the end everyone had made a clear commitment to NATO. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt)