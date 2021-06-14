NATO summit takes on challenges from Russia, China, climate change

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - NATO leaders on Monday agreed to step up their collective defence “against all threats, from all directions,” according to their final statement.

NATO said it would adapt to climate-reated security challenges, called on Russia to drop its designation of two allies - the United States and the Czech Republic - as “unfriendly countries” and committed funds to the Kabul airport.

It said it would respond to Russia’s growing nuclear arsenal and called on Iran to stop all ballistic missile activities.

In a first for the Western military alliance, it said China was posing “systemic challenges” for the 30-nation pact. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Gabriela Baczynska)