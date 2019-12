ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Turkey will oppose NATO’s plan for the defence of Baltic countries if the alliance does not recognise groups that Turkey is fighting as terrorists, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a NATO alliance summit in London.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan also said Turkey expects unconditional support in its fight against terrorist threats. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)