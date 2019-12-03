Trump to talk to NATO leaders about defending spending laggards

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would talk to other NATO leaders about whether the United States should defend members of the alliance which fall short of their military spending requirements.

Asked by a reporter if he would commit to defending NATO members which do not meet a target of spending 2% of economic output on defence, Trump said: “I’m going to be discussing that today, and it’s a very interesting question, isn’t it?” (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by William Schomberg Editing by James Davey)