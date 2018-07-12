FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Kremlin rejects Trump's description of Germany as Russian 'captive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s description of Germany as a “captive” of Russia due to its energy reliance, saying Moscow and Berlin were equally dependent on each other.

Trump made the comments at a NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday, telling Germany it was wrong to support an $11-billion Baltic Sea pipeline to import even more Russian gas while being slow to meet targets for NATO spending.

“As for Germany’s dependence (on Russia) as a major gas buyer we cannot agree with this premise,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about Trump’s comments.

“ ...Supplies of pipeline gas do not lead to dependence of one country on another but to complete mutual dependence. That is a guarantee of stability and future development.” (Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Denis Pinchuk and Kevin O’Flynn Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

