Trump says wants shorter deadline for NATO spending targets -sources

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Trump significantly toughened his tone on NATO defence spending at a summit on Thursday, singling out Germany, Spain and Belgium in a closed-door session in Brussels, two sources said.

Breaking from a carefully-scripted session to focus on Ukraine and Georgia, Trump “forcibly restated his position on wanting NATO members to reach 2 percent spending target to a short a deadline,” one source said, referring to a NATO goal. (Reporting by William James and Robin Emmott)