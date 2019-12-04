Trump: I called out "two-faced" Trudeau over NATO contributions

WATFORD, England, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he had called out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for failing to meet the target of spending 2% of national output on defence adding he was two-faced for comments he appeared to have made about him.

“He’s two faced,” Trump said when asked about remarks Trudeau seemed to make about the U.S. president’s performance at a news conference at a NATO summit in Britain.

“I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out the fact that he’s not paying 2% and I can see he’s not very happy about it,” Trump added. “He’s not paying 2% and he should be paying 2%. Canada - they have money.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)