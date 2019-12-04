Market News
December 4, 2019 / 12:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump meets Turkey's Erdogan on sidelines of NATO summit

1 Min Read

WATFORD, England, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London on Wednesday, a White House spokesman said.

“The two presidents discussed the importance of Turkey fulfilling its alliance commitments, further strengthening commerce through boosting bilateral trade by $100 billion, regional security challenges and energy security,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below