July 10, 2018 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo to stress need to boost pressure on Iran on NATO sidelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Brussels on Tuesday, where he plans meetings on the sidelines of the NATO summit aimed at stepping up pressure on Iran and reassuring allies about alternative oil supplies, a State Department official said.

Pompeo flew in from Abu Dhabi, where he discussed Iran with leaders of the United Arab Emirates. Senior State Department officials have also completed three days of talks on Iran in Saudi Arabia, and “discussed new ways to deprive the regime of revenues,” a State Department official told reporters traveling on Pompeo’s plane. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by David Alexander)

