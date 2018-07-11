U.S. House Speaker Ryan says NATO is indispensable

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday NATO is indispensable, but President Donald Trump was right to point out that Germany and other allies need to stick to their commitment to increase spending on defense.

“NATO is indispensable. It’s as important today as it ever has been,” Ryan told reporters.

“The president is right to point out that our NATO allies need to adhere to their commitments which is two percent of GDP for defense,” Ryan said. “Germany is the largest economy in the EU. Germany should be committing two percent to defense like they agreed to.”” (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)