Lawsuit challenges Natrol's claims for biotin supplement

Los Angeles-based supplement maker Natrol has been hit with a proposed class action alleging that it falsely touts its biotin tablets as promoting healthy hair and nails, when in fact the product provides no such benefits.

Filed on Monday in federal court in Oakland, California, the lawsuit said most adults get adequate or even excessive amounts of biotin in their diets, and the mega-doses in Natrol's supplements are superfluous and ineffective.

