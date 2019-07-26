Judge allows lawsuit to go forward over Natrol's biotin labels

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that vitamin maker Natrol must face a proposed class action by consumers accusing the company of falsely promoting its biotin supplements as beneficial for hair and nails when the product has no benefits for most adults.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria said a jury could conclude that it is misleading for Natrol to suggest that the mega-doses of biotin in its supplements provide a benefit to hair and nails, since the plaintiffs’ expert found that the average diet gives the typical person more than enough of the vitamin.

