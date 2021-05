BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co, owner of brands Avon and The Body Shop, reported that its first quarter loss narrowed to 155.2 million reais from 820.8 million a year ago, as online sales jumped.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 470.7%, to 829.1 million reais. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)