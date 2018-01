Jan 18 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian cosmetics company Natura Cosmeticos SA has approved the issuance of $1.15 billion in bonds on the international market to repay debt incurred from its 2017 purchase of The Body Shop Inc.

In a securities filing on Thursday, the company said that the bonds cannot be sold in the United States without prior authorizations, except to certain institutional investors. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely)