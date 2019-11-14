Natura still struggling with Hong Kong protests, eyes China in long run

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics firm Natura&Co is still facing challenges in Hong Kong, where both Body Shop and Aesop brands have been affected by months of violent protests, and does not expect the situation to improve in the short-term, executives said on Thursday.

“Hong Kong is an important market for The Body Shop and Aesop, especially as we do not yet have a physical presence in China because of the animal testing,” Natura’s chairman Roberto Marques told analysts and investors in a call to discuss third-quarter results. “A mid-long term solution is finding a way to increase our presence in China,” Marques added.