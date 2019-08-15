Brazil's Natura sees protests dragging business in Hong Kong - execs

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics firm Natura & CO sees a stronger performance in its operations in Asia, except for Hong Kong, where both The Body Shop and Aesop brands have been impacted by recent protests, executives said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer João Paulo Ferreira is confident about its business in Argentina, where it posted growth in both volumes and market share despite a lower margin in Q2. “We’re extremely happy with our business in Argentina and we’re prepared to succeed there under any market condition,” he told analysts and investors in a call to discuss results. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)