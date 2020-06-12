Brazil's Natura says Avon to reboot systems hit by cyber incident; probe continues

SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura &Co said on Friday that its Avon subsidiary plans to reboot over the next week some of its systems affected by a cyber incident reported days ago while it continues to investigate whether personal data has been exposed.

“However, at this time, it is unlikely that credit card details have been affected, given that its main e-commerce website does not store this information,” Natura &Co said in a securities filing without elaborating.

The cmpany announced on Tuesday announced that Avon was targeted in a cyber incident that partially hit operations, but did not say how its subsidiary was affected and when the problem would be solved.

Natura &Co agreed to buy rival Avon Products via a share swap deal in May 2019, creating the world’s fourth-largest pure-play beauty group.

Shares in Natura&Co were trading 2% down on Friday at 40.05 reais. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jonathan Oatis)