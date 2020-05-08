Bonds News
Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura to raise up to $343 mln in capital- filing

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura approved on Thursday a capital raising of between 1 billion reais and 2 billion reais ($343 million), the company said in a filing.

Shares will be issued at 32 reais and Natura said it already has the commitment of financial investors to raise at least 1 billion reais. Natura shareholders will receive subscription rights based on their stake on May 12. The company also decided to scrap guidance for EBITDA and net revenue for 2022. ($1 = 5.8307 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

