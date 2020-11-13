Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

CORRECTED-Naturgy sells Chilean utility CGE to China's SGID for $3 bln

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects buyer to China’s State Grid International Development)

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spanish power company Naturgy said on Friday it had agreed to sell 96% of its Chilean electricity utility Compania General de Electricidad to China’s State Grid International Development for 2.57 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in cash.

Naturgy said it expected to book a pre-tax capital gain of about 400 million euros on the sale.

$1 = 0.8457 euros Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by David Evans

