Naturgy sells Chilean utility CGE to China's SGID for $3 billion

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish power company Naturgy NTGY.MC said on Friday it had agreed to sell 96% of its Chilean electricity utility Compania General de Electricidad CGE.SN to China's State Grid International Development for 2.57 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in cash.
Naturgy said it expected to book a pre-tax capital gain of about 400 million euros on the sale.
(This story corrects buyer to China’s State Grid International Development)
Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by David Evans
