Naturgy sells Chilean utility CGE to China's SGID for $3 billion

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish energy company "Naturgy" is seen in the door of its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish power company Naturgy NTGY.MC said on Friday it had agreed to sell 96% of its Chilean electricity utility Compania General de Electricidad CGE.SN to China's State Grid International Development for 2.57 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in cash.

Naturgy said it expected to book a pre-tax capital gain of about 400 million euros on the sale.

(This story corrects buyer to China’s State Grid International Development)

Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by David Evans

