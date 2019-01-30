Naturgy posts higher core profit but net loss after June writedown

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Naturgy Energy Group reported higher annual core profit and sales on Wednesday but a heavy annual net loss after a 4.9 billion euro ($5.6 billion) writedown on assets including coal and nuclear plants last June.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 4.02 billion euros from 3.90 billion helped by an improved performance in its gas and power businesses.

Sales rose to 24.34 billion euros from 23.21 billion.

On a net basis, the company, formerly called Gas Natural, posted a loss of 2.8 billion euros after a profit of 1.4 billion a year earlier.

The company on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to its current shareholder remuneration programme.

Naturgy shares on Spain’s main IBEX exchange were down 0.3 percent as of 0903 GMT.