Only 13% of Natwest staff to return to full-time office working

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Natwest said only around 13% of its staff will return to primarily office-based working, as the lender unveiled its new three-part approach to working habits in the aftermath of the changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

55% of staff will adopt a hybrid working model mixing home and office working, a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters, while the remaining 32% will adopt a ‘remote-first’ model with only two days a month in the office. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Jan Harvey)