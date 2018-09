Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s NatWest on Friday said in a tweet that it was aware of “some issues on its online and mobile banking services” and is working to fix them.

"Telephone banking and ATMs are available", NatWest added in the tweet bit.ly/2xE7uj5.

Several customers took to social media to complain about the outage. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)