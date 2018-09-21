UPDATE 1-Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland hit by online banking issues

(Adds more detail, context, customer tweet)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday became the latest UK lender to suffer tech problems this week, saying it was working to fix issues with its online and mobile banking services.

The outage also affected NatWest, RBS’s most highly rated brand among customers. The lender used Twitter to apologise to customers and said telephone banking and ATMs were working as normal.

Numerous customers took to social media to complain about the outage.

“So how do you expect me to pay my bills today when I work 9-5,” Natalie Wilkinson said in a tweet to NatWest, asking other users to recommend a more reliable bank.

However, RBS is the fourth financial services firm this week to suffer an outage, with Barclays, the Co-operative Bank and fintech Cashplus all apologising to their customers for disruptions to their services.

As big banks close branches and customers increasingly rely on digital services to manage their finances, the consequences of technical hitches have become more severe.

Earlier this year a major outage at mid-sized lender TSB, owned by Spain’s Sabadell, left thousands of customers unable to access their money or make vital payments for long periods.