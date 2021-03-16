UK financial watchdog starts criminal action against NatWest on money laundering

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said on Tuesday it had launched criminal proceedings against a unit of NatWest over offences under money laundering laws.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement that National Westminster Bank Plc’s systems and controls failed to adequately monitor and scrutinise activity over an account held by a UK customer. No individual was being charged, it added.

NatWest will appear at a Westminster magistrates’ court in London next month, the FCA added. (Reporting by Tom Wilson Editing by Rachel Armstrong)