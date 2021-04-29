NatWest would move HQ from Scotland if it votes for independence - CEO

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - NatWest has said the bank would move its headquarters from Scotland if the country votes for independence in a referendum, days before parliamentary elections in the country.

NatWest - which renamed itself from Royal Bank of Scotland last year - is currently headquartered in Edinburgh.

“We have been very clear, and it’s recognised by senior nationalists, that in the event that there was independence for Scotland our balance sheet would be too big for an independent Scottish economy,” NatWest CEO Alison Rose told reporters.

“And so we would move our registered headquarters in the event of independence to London.”

Rose added: “We are neutral on the issue of Scottish independence. It’s something for the Scottish people to decide.” (Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)