Navajo coal miner’s sovereign immunity wards off enviro lawsuit – 9th Circ

A federal appeals court has rejected an attempt by tribal, regional and national environmental groups to halt a coal mining operation on a Navajo reservation in northwest New Mexico, ruling that the Navajo owners of the mine have sovereign immunity from the groups’ lawsuit.

In a decision on Monday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court correctly held that the Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC), which owns the mine, is an arm of the Navajo Nation and enjoys its immunity.

