June 12, 2020

Money manager Louis Navellier appeals $31.5 mln SEC judgment

Jonathan Stempel

Money manager Louis Navellier has appealed a $31.5 million judgment in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing him and his firm Navellier & Associates of misleading clients about their investing track records.

The appeal is from a judgment announced on Friday by the SEC. Navellier and his firm had been held jointly liable by U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston to pay $22.45 million in disgorgement plus $6.51 million in interest, and a combined $2.5 million of civil fines.

