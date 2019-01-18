Navient fights CFPB lawsuit over student loan servicing

Student loan servicer Navient is pushing back at claims by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it cheated hundreds of thousands of borrowers out of loan relief, telling a federal court the bureau did not identify even one such borrower.

In a motion on Thursday in Scranton, Pennsylvania, federal court, Navient said witnesses failed to confirm allegations in a 2017 CFPB lawsuit that it steered borrowers away from affordable payment plans and into costlier options. The CFPB pointed to no interactions where servicers treated borrowers unfairly or coerced them into a certain plan, Navient said.

