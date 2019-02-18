Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Navient rejects $3.2 billion takeover bid from Canyon Capital and Platinum Equity

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Student-loan servicer Navient Corp has rejected a $3.2 billion takeover bid from two investors, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Navient’s board voted on Monday to reject the $12.50 per share offer from hedge fund Canyon Capital Advisors LLC and private-equity firm Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, believing it undervalues the company, according to the source.

The offer represents a 6.6 percent premium over Navient’s Friday closing price of $11.73 a share.

Navient’s advisers had told Canyon it would require a price of more than $15, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2ImTW3Z) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru and Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

