Westlaw News
November 6, 2018 / 1:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Borrowers seek Navient records for lawsuit over debt forgiveness

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Student borrowers accusing loan servicer Navient of misleading them about a debt relief program for public servants have asked a federal judge in Florida to order the company to turn over records that could show it created “a culture of carelessness” among its employees.

In a motion on Friday in Tampa federal court, lawyers for the borrowers said Navient has refused to provide information about the way it compensated its customer service representatives, which could show why they failed to help student borrowers. The information will demonstrate that Navient paid the representatives based partly on average call time, encouraging them to end calls hurriedly rather than give borrowers accurate information, the borrowers’ said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PeoXu0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.