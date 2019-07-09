Judge tosses 14 of 15 claims in lawsuit against student loan servicer Navient

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed the bulk of a lawsuit accusing student loan servicer Navient of misleading borrowers about a debt forgiveness program for public service workers and causing them to miss out on thousands of dollars worth of loan relief.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote dismissed 14 of the 15 claims asserted against Navient, finding many were not supported with sufficient details or not allowed by law.

