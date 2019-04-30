Student loan servicer Navient defeats class status for borrowers' lawsuit

A federal judge in Florida has rejected class status for a lawsuit accusing student loan servicer Navient of falsely telling tens of thousands of borrowers nationwide that their loans were eligible for a debt relief program for public service workers.

The 2017 lawsuit was seeking damages on behalf of teachers, public defenders and other government workers who allegedly made debt payments for years on Navient’s false assurances that their student loans would eventually be canceled. But, U.S. District Judge Susan Bucklew in Tampa said on Friday that the lawsuit is not suitable for group treatment because individual conversations between Navient and thousands of borrowers would have to be reviewed to resolve the case.

