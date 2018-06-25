FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 11:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Student loan servicer Navient loses bid to have lawsuit tossed

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Navient, the country’s largest student loan servicer, must face a proposed class action accusing it of falsely telling borrowers nationwide their student loans would be eligible for a debt relief program for public service workers, a federal judge in Florida ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Susan Bucklew in Tampa rejected Navient’s argument that the lawsuit, which asserts state law claims, is preempted by the U.S. Higher Education Act (HEA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IpkFYH

