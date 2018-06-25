Student loan servicer Navient loses bid to have lawsuit tossed

Navient, the country’s largest student loan servicer, must face a proposed class action accusing it of falsely telling borrowers nationwide their student loans would be eligible for a debt relief program for public service workers, a federal judge in Florida ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Susan Bucklew in Tampa rejected Navient’s argument that the lawsuit, which asserts state law claims, is preempted by the U.S. Higher Education Act (HEA).

