Student loan servicer Navient must face Pennsylvania AG's lawsuit - ruling

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has denied a motion by Navient Corp to dismiss a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general accusing the student loan servicer of widespread deceptive and unfair practices.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani in Scranton rejected Navient’s argument that the lawsuit is preempted by the federal Higher Education Act (HEA), ruling that the federal law only preempts state disclosure requirements, not the sort of unfair conduct alleged by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

